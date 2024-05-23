OMB founder talks $20M investment in new facilities

CHARLOTTE — The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s John Marrino expects to invest $20 million into three locations over the next three years. The OMB founder says it’s all part of a strategy the Charlotte-based brewery adopted in 2016.

Given the region’s fast growth, it made sense to expand its brauhaus, biergarten and taproom concept into the market versus solely expecting people to travel to its flagship brewery in South End. Marrino identified and secured sites for locations in Ballantyne, Mount Holly and Cornelius.

The first — its 14,000-square-foot location at The Bowl at Ballantyne — is on track to celebrate its grand opening the weekend of June 1.

Marrino talked with CBJ about progress on all three locations in a recent interview.













