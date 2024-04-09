One airlifted following roll-over school bus accident in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A person has been airlifted to an area hospital following a school bus accident in Burke County Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Old North Carolina Highway 10 near Johnson Bridge Road.

A spokesperson with Burke County Schools said the school bus rolled over and one person was entrapped.

However, the school bus driver, monitor, and seven high school students were able to exit the bus safely.

It is unclear if a student was the person airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is also unknown, according to school officials.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 4 students evaluated after minor school bus crash, CMS says

4 students evaluated after minor school bus crash, CMS says

©2024 Cox Media Group