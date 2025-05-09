One arrested, one wanted in Statesville assault

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested, and another is wanted in connection with an assault on Tuesday, according to the Statesville Police Department.

It happened on the 1000 block of Old Charlotte Road.

At the scene, the victims told police that they were walking along the roadway when they were approached by two suspects they didn’t know. Those suspects then demanded the victims’ cellphones and, when denied, physically assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Police said both victims were transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment. One victim sustained a fractured jaw, while the other victim required surgery for injuries to their nose and eye and was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

An investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Detrick Dontay Hamilton in connection with this case.

Hamilton has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and assault on a female. He is being held without bond, according to police.

The investigation into the second suspect involved in this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this assault is urged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

VIDEO: Woman facing federal charges for assaulting flight attendant, EMT, nurse

Woman facing federal charges for assaulting flight attendant, EMT, nurse

©2025 Cox Media Group