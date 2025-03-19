Woman facing federal charges for assaulting flight attendant, EMT, nurse

CHARLOTTE — Nicole Pizzi faces federal and local charges after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant, an EMT, and a nurse during a flight from Pittsburgh to Charlotte last year.

Court documents reveal that Pizzi was intoxicated during the flight when she attacked a flight attendant by hitting, kicking, and spitting on her.

Nicole Pizzi

Upon landing at Charlotte Douglas, Pizzi was restrained and taken to the hospital by medics.

While en route to the hospital, Pizzi allegedly punched an EMT in the face and pulled her out of the medic truck by her hair.

Later, at the hospital, Pizzi reportedly assaulted a nurse by scratching her face.

Pizzi is currently out of jail on local charges but was indicted on federal charges yesterday.

