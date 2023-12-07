One of Charlotte’s largest marketing agencies lays off 14% of workforce

CHARLOTTE — Wray Ward, one of Charlotte’s largest marketing agencies, is laying off 14% of its workforce, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.

It comes after the Charlotte Business Journal’s April report that the agency had laid off 11% of its workers. That means Wray Ward has cut its staff by a combined 25% in 2023.

The newest round of layoffs are due to market uncertainty, the Observer reports.

A spokesperson for the company did not specify to the Observer how many jobs the agency eliminated, only saying it was 14%. The Observer reports Wray Ward had 155 employees, so that means more than 20 workers were cut this week.

Earlier this year, the agency ranked No. 1 in the Charlotte Business Journal’s list of Charlotte’s largest advertising firms, with $20 million in annual revenue. Its website says Wray Ward has been around for 45 years.

The spokesperson for Wray Ward told the Observer the company will help workers find new opportunities.

