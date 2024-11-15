One of Charlotte’s longest running radio shows leaves airways after 38 years

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s longest-running radio shows signed off for good on Friday, according to reports from the Charlotte Observer.

The Big Show with John Boy and Bill on 99.7 said farewell to the Queen City this week after 38 years.

According to the Observer, its flagship station will no longer carry the show.

However, it will continue to be syndicated in other cities and will be available on the iHeart Radio app.

