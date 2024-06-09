One dead after drowning at Cleveland County Greenway

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are saying one person is dead after a drowning Sunday in the Broad River Greenway.

Emergency management officials say they received a call Saturday evening for a rescue call at the greenway.

Crews searched the area on the south side of the Greenway Saturday until it unsafe to continue searching.

When crews came back out Sunday morning they located the body of the victim.

Greenway officials say the victim was a young girl.

Recovery Efforts Conclude with the Retrieval of the Body of a Young Female Drowning Victim from Broad River... Posted by Broad River Greenway on Sunday, June 9, 2024

The greenway was shut down Saturday while crews were conducting their search.

Currently there is no word on the identity of the victim of the drowning in Cleveland County.

