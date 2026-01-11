One dead after fire in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed after a fire in northwest Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC and Charlotte Fire responded to a call for a structure fire in the 2000 block of Oakdale Road around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were able to control the incident in 17 minutes. While no firefighters were injured, MEDIC pronounced one patient deceased on the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Charlotte’s first all-electric fire station is ready for service

Charlotte’s first all-electric fire station is ready for service

©2026 Cox Media Group