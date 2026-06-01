One dead after vehicle hits bridge in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Conover Boulevard West in Catawba County is shut down after a deadly crash near the bridges that cross Highway 70.

Police say at least one person was killed after a vehicle struck the bridge early this afternoon.

Officers warn the roadway could remain closed for an extended period while investigators work the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

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