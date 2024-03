CHARLOTTE — A student has been injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on Pineville-Matthews Road.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

CMS later confirmed that the victim was a student, but did not say which school they attended.

