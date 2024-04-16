1-year-old boy hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A 1-year-old boy has been seriously hurt following a shooting in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on Cricketwood Lane near Briarwood Park.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the boy was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg.

His injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 spoke with a neighbor who expressed concerns about the incident.

“I’m so sorry that happened. That’s just so heartbreaking because I have a 1-year-old too, and I don’t have any guns or anything in my home. I’m sorry that happened to a 1-year-old over here,” the neighbor said.

Police said they are not searching for a suspect in connection with this case.

