One hurt in northeast Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a stabbing that took place Tuesday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call on North Tryon Street and Craighead Road around 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one patient with life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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