One hurt in stabbing at light rail station, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been hurt following a stabbing at a light rain station in Uptown Charlotte Friday evening, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on East 7th Street near North Brevard Street.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for CATS said the victim was walking through the station when the stabbing occurred.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were using the light rail system at the time of the incident, according to CATS.

CATS said the suspect was detained by police, and the blue line is operating normally.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

