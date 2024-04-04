1 seriously hurt in north Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in north Charlotte Thursday morning, MEDIC said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were investigating behind an Exxon gas station parking lot, at the corner of North Graham Street and Reagan Drive.

Paramedics said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see a car with its windows smashed out. We’re asking if that is involved in the investigation.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

