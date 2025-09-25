One injured in Concord house fire, cause under investigation

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department controlled a house fire at 50 American Avenue NE early Thursday morning, treating one resident for minor burns.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes of being dispatched at 1:42 a.m. and managed to control the fire within nine minutes, officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS during the incident. A total of 26 firefighters responded, including one ladder company, four engine companies, two battalion chiefs, and one fire investigator.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

VIDEO: The Political Beat takes a trolley pub tour through downtown Concord

The Political Beat takes a trolley pub tour through downtown Concord

©2025 Cox Media Group