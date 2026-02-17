Investigation underway after deadly east Charlotte crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly east Charlotte crash that took place Monday night.

CMPD responded to a call at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Split Oak Drive around 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, one person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

