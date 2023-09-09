One killed in north Charlotte near church Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE — One person was found dead Saturday morning in the Druid Hills South neighborhood in north Charlotte, CMPD reports.

The incident happened near the intersection of Moretz Avenue and Lucena Street. Police units surrounded the Faith Liberation Community Christian Church, just blocks from Graham Street Grill.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene said he saw Crime Scene Investigators and CMPD homicide detectives arrive at the location.

This is the second intentional killing reported in Charlotte north of Uptown on Saturday. An earlier shooting happened less than 6 hours before this one and was less than 5 miles away.

CMPD has not released the cause of death yet.

