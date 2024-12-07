One killed in officer-involved shooting in Shelby, police say

SHELBY, N.C. — A person has died following an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Shelby Police Department.

It occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the Oak Tree Lodge on East Dixon Boulevard.

Police said they received reports about a domestic dispute at that location. Upon arrival, officers found a male in possession of several knives.

While attempting to de-escalate the situation, shots were fired, and the male was hit by gunfire. The male was then taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the police department.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be investigating this shooting.

The officer involved in this incident has been placed on administrative leave.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.

VIDEO: Deputy injured, K-9 killed after standoff in Lee County, police say

Deputy injured, K-9 killed after standoff in Lee County, police say





©2024 Cox Media Group