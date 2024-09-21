Deputy injured, K-9 killed after standoff in Lee County, police say

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy was injured and a K-9 was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Lee County Friday.

According to the Horry County Police Department, a multi-agency search over multiple counties occurred following a shooting in Chesterfield County.

The wanted suspect, Altson Modlin, 27, was later located around 10 a.m. Friday near Una Road in Lee County, police said.

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured and a Lee County K-9 was killed, according to police.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said his team is grateful for the support they feel from the community and fellow law enforcement.

“I want to thank Horry County for taking the lead in investigating this incident, and all of our partners for their support and assistance, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), my Sheriff’s Office and Police Department counterparts across the state and region, and the ATF. There’s been so much community support from near and far, and each person and agency that has reached out to check on us and offered their prayers is appreciated.”

The Horry County Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

“We are a smaller agency, and we have to wear several different hats here. We are greatly saddened by the loss of K9 Mikka, who was as much a member of our team as my Chief Deputy who was injured.

