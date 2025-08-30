One killed, one injured in Alexander County crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A fatal collision took place on Sharpe Mill Road near Johnson Farm Road in Alexander County on Saturday.

The crash involved a 1991 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Jacob Elijah Huffman, 17, and a 2000 Ford Ranger, driven by Kimberly Smith Bebber, 56. Huffman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, while Bebber was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NC State Highway Patrol conducted the investigation and determined that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the collision. During the investigation, the road was closed for about two hours.

No charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

