One person found shot at southwest Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital after they were found with a gunshot wound at a southwest Charlotte gas station Tuesday morning.

Channel 9 crews saw police at the Circle K on South Tryon Street not far from Ayrsley Town Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. CMPD patrol cars filled the parking lot, but police did not put up any crime scene tape.

CMPD did not immediately say what led to the violence or if they had anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

