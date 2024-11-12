Suspect accused of returning to same place to attack more women

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Channel 9 reported that Kenny Jackson, 29, was charged last week with common law robbery, sexual battery, and resisting a public officer.

Jackson groped a woman while she was walking her dog in the complex near Reece Boulevard and Kincey Avenue, Huntersville police said.

On Monday, Channel 9 spoke with two of his alleged victims who were allegedly assaulted in June in the same area at the Silver Collection Apartment Homes.

“And I just looked it up today on my lunch break and saw that it was the same guy and I couldn’t believe it,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified. “He reached around and grabbed me from behind and I just pushed my arm back to get his hand off me, and I turned around and took his picture,” said.

Court records show he was convicted of sexual battery and assault on a female in June.

Jackson was ordered to have no contact with the victims, stay away from the apartment complex, and register as a sex offender.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail but was released 43 days later on Aug. 23.

“It’s unacceptable,” the woman said. “The attacks that have happened since June, should not have happened.”

She added, “I don’t want to live in fear, but I am scared. I can’t even walk to my mom’s apartment right up the street.”

“I’m literally shaking, just thinking about it,” the second victim said. “It’s horrible.”

She said she was walking home from work that day in June when he passed her.

Minutes later, Jackson attacked her by squeezing her backside and pushing her to the ground, according to a police report.

She moved to Chicago after the attack.

“I moved very quickly, she said.

Those victims said they were hoping after the attacks in June that surveillance cameras would be installed at their apartments.

But that didn’t happen. The women said they had not seen any security guards on patrol.

Jackson is still in the Mecklenburg County jail on the new charges.

