One sent to hospital in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a gunshot wound in west Charlotte that sent one to the hospital on Saturday night.

Officials responded to the call at the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday, according to MEDIC.

One patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and was then transported to Atrium CMC, MEDIC said.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

