BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County firefighters are battling a fire on Old Amherst Road that has closed part of the road and impacted five buildings.

Firefighters first responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Burke County press release.

0 of 4 Firefighters battle large outdoor fire in Burke County (Triple Community Fire Department) Firefighters battle large outdoor fire in Burke County (Burke County) Firefighters battle large outdoor fire in Burke County (Roger Travis) Firefighters battle large outdoor fire in Burke County (Pamela Deyton)

The fire has caused the closure of Old Amherst Road between Smokey Creek Road and Dogwood Vista, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported, but five buildings have been impacted by the fire, according to the release.

Two North Carolina Forest Service Helicopters and one Scout Plane were headed to the scene around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

Officials have not called for evacuations at this time, but have asked all to avoid the area to provide room for emergency vehicles and workers.

The Burke County Fire Marshal asked that residents remember that there is a statewide and local burn ban in place.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

