One seriously hurt in north Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at a hotel on Hawkins Road near West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 crews observed several police officers searching a red car with shattered windows in the parking lot of the hotel.

However, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

