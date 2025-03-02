Local

One transported to hospital after southeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte on Sunday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital after paramedics responded to a call for a shooting on the 1800 block of Village Lake Drive around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, MEDIC said.

The patient was treated for life-threatening injuries and was transported to Novant Presbyterian, according to MEDIC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police also responded to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

