ONLY ON 9: Suspect recalls what led up to fatal shooting of K-9 Blitz

WADESBORO, N.C. — Channel 9 spoke exclusively with the man who was being arrested when Wadesboro police shot and killed K-9 Blitz.

Lewis Davis spoke with reporter Gina Esposito from the Anson County jail on Tuesday. He said he wanted to make sure others heard his side of the story.

In the early morning hours, Wadesboro police said they tried to stop Davis for a fake tag on US 74, but he sped off, causing a chase to ensue. That chase eventually came to an end in Montgomery County after police blew out Davis’ tires.

Over the phone, Davis told Esposito that at that moment, he decided to run.

“When they let the dog go on me. I gave up. I submitted. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, hold on,’” Davis explained. “I gave up. I laid down. The more I submitted to it, the more the dog bit me.”

Police said K-9 Blitz then “took down” the suspect.

“The police are telling me, ‘Get your hands out of his mouth. Right now. Get your hands out of his mouth.’ I’m just trying to pry his hands off of my legs,” David said.

In addition to the leg bite, Davis said he had bite wounds on his hands, arms, back, side, and buttocks.

“When I pried him off me, my leg with my hand, he turned on the police. He attacked like three other officers. He bit two of them, and on the third one he was going to bite, they shot him down,” Davis recalled. “Like, they tased him at first; he didn’t stop. They pepper-sprayed him. He didn’t stop until they shot him over 17 times.”

Wadesboro police said that at least one officer was hurt. However, they have not said why an officer shot and killed K-9 Blitz or if other tactics were used to subdue the dog before shots were fired.

Davis questioned why he was charged with assault on a law enforcement agency animal.

According to the arrest warrant, Davis was seen “hitting it around the face.” He also faces a number of other charges related to the traffic stop and chase.

The Wadesboro police chief said he launched an internal investigation into this incident and is working with the Montgomery County District Attorney.

On Tuesday, Virginia State Police told Channel 9 that Blitz was deemed aggressive and removed from his previous program last fall. Blitz was then given to Josh Harrington, who had experience handling those concerns.

When Harrington donated Blitz to the Wadesboro Police Department, he said the dog should only be used for narcotics and trafficking. However, Wadesboro police said the department did not know about the aggression issues.

VIDEO: K-9 killed in Wadesboro removed from service due to aggression, Virginia State Police say

K-9 killed in Wadesboro removed from service due to aggression, Virginia State Police say

















©2025 Cox Media Group