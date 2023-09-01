Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns for 45th year

CHARLOTTE — Greece is the word in Charlotte this month as Greek traditions take center stage at the Yiasou Greek Festival, which began in 1978 and has since become one of the city’s largest annual cultural events.

The festival returns for its 45th year Sept. 8-10 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 600 East Blvd.

The festival features three stages of entertainment, authentic Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, rides, live music, wine tastings, arts and crafts vendors, and Hellenic cultural exhibits.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets cost $5 for ages 13 and older. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Street parking is available but will be limited. Free parking is also available all weekend at 400 East Blvd. after 5 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, go to yiasoufestival.org.

