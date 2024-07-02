Opera Carolina welcomes first woman and person of color as director

CHARLOTTE — Opera Carolina is entering a new historic era. For the first time in its 75 years, a woman and a person of color is at the helm.

Channel 9′s Almiya White sat down with Dr. Shante Williams, the general director of Opera Carolina. The trailblazer said the change is long overdue.

“Did you see this coming?” White asked.

“No,” Williams said, laughing. “This was not on the career map.”

But it’s now a career that Williams has been called to. The change in leadership at Opera Carolina is a historic one.

“It feels very much like something that possibly is overdue,” Williams said.

Williams is the first Black person and woman to serve in the role. Her predecessors from 75 years ago up until now were all men.

“There aren’t as many recognizable leaders of color and there aren’t necessarily that many female leaders that are working their way up through the ranks,” she said.

The Charlotte native’s journey to Opera Carolina started by sitting on the board of directors for two years. Her involvement extended beyond her board position; last year, she served as a main sponsor for the production of “The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson.”

“My fellow board members and staff started really noticing that, me as a board member, I was taking the next step, a special interest,” Williams said. “And then I had a long conversation with both maestro and the board chair, and it felt like a really good next step.”

Williams said she’s looking forward to introducing new people to this space while also expanding Opera Carolina as a business itself.

“Operate as a business as well as art. And if we don’t secure both and make it stable, then what are we doing for the next 75 years coming into this anniversary year?”

She said she never imagined that adding opera into her musical rotation years ago would lead to a change at the top.

“I needed something to study to,” Williams said, adding, “I got introduced to opera by my advisor saying ‘listen to this,’ and it was me falling in love with the emotion that’s conveyed.”

Now, she’s falling in love with positioning a cornerstone of Charlotte’s artistic community to new heights.

“We’re going to meet people where they are. So if you’re not ready for grand opera, we’ve got something else for you,” she said. “And that’s what I want the community to know, is that Opera Carolina is here and ready to embrace new people.”

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte FC commemorates Black excellence)

Charlotte FC commemorates Black excellence

©2024 Cox Media Group