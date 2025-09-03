Organization helps Union County mother battling kidney disease keep home

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County mother has been living with kidney disease, but she says her biggest battle came when she and her daughter were almost evicted.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned that one organization stepped in to help.

Crisis Assistance Ministry in Monroe helps families avoid eviction, and they said 90% of the people they helped last year were working mothers. That group continues to have the biggest need.

"I can’t imagine no one else raising my baby ... that’s my one and only," said Cierra Threatt.

Threatt says she recently took a job as a Union County Schools bus driver, so she and her 4-year-old daughter could be on the same schedule. But that career change almost cost her their home.

“The process took longer than expected so I was out of work for a while and I was behind on my rent. My landlord referred me to Crisis,” Threatt told Esposito.

Threatt says Crisis Assistance Ministry for Union and Anson counties covered her rent for August, keeping her and Myla in place.

“Our primary goal and mission is to keep families in their homes,” said Heather Gardner, executive director with Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Gardner says out of 370 families served last year, the majority were single working mothers. She says they try to do more than just write a check. In Threatt’s case, the help could also be literally lifesaving.

Threatt is looking for a living donor as she battles kidney disease. Despite the unknown, she feels some relief knowing her housing is no longer at risk.

“It helped me to not stress as much—knowing I already have other things on my mind as far as my health and stuff like that so it really helped me out a lot," Threatt said.

If you need assistance from Crisis, you can find their information here.

You can see if you’re a match to help Threatt by clicking this link.

