Osprey released at Lake Norman celebration of successful rehab

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A rehabilitated osprey flew back into the wild at a release event Saturday morning.

Hosted by the Carolina Raptor Center at Lake Norman State Park, the event celebrated the publics help in rehabilitating the large bird.

The osprey was found tangled in a fishing line on June 1 at Lake Hickory. Local resident Bruce Hickman found the bird with the line wrapped around its wing. Even when Hickman removed the line, the osprey didn’t leave. Hickman called the CRC for help, and a nearby fisherman offered to help rescue the bird.

“I can’t imagine a group that’s more dedicated or capable,” Hickman said.

Staff at the CRC’s Raptor Hospital found that the bird had soft tissue injuries on its wing from the fishing line.

After initially bandaging and caring for the injured osprey, CRC posted on social media asking for fish donations. According to the CRC, the public immediately responded and donated more than 40 pounds of fish in five days.

After a few weeks of rest, exercise, and lots of fish, the bird was ready to go back to it’s habitat.

Osprey’s are no longer listed as a threatened or endangered species after a population resurgence in the 1990′s, per the National Audobon Society.

The Carolina Raptor Center currently has three ospreys in its care among the other raptor species it cares for. CRC admits and rehabilitates between 800-1,000 birds a year.

