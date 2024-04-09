Out-of-this-world immersive exhibit coming to Blumenthal Arts

CHARLOTTE — The newest exhibit coming to Blumenthal Arts is out of this world.

Blumenthal Arts announced on Monday that a new immersive exhibit is coming this fall to its new space in the Iron District, which is the former home of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry outside of Uptown.

The new experience is called Space Explorers: The Infinite.

The exhibit is inspired by NASA and people can use virtual reality to experience the International Space Station.

“People want to see themselves in the whole experience,” said Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Arts. “They want to touch, they want to feel, they want to see themselves in it. They want to be with their friends in it.”

Blumenthal Arts hopes the new immersive experience will be as much of a success as its previous immersive Van Gogh exhibit, which sold more than 300,000 tickets.

The space exhibit will start on Sept. 20.

