Outer Banks weather improves after intense blizzard-like conditions

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — There is ice on the road and occasional gusts of wind in Outer Banks, but Sunday’s weather is nothing like we saw most of the weekend.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon said things feel a little closer to normal, despite the way Sunday started.

About 1,000 people lost power in Dare County.

Sunday started as day two of a blizzard on the beach.

Gusts up to 40 mph pushed snow from overnight, making it look like it was still falling from the sky. That, along with the icy roads, made driving intense.

Sean Edler was one of few people who made it to work on the Outer Banks Sunday morning.

“I don’t have a lot of weight in the back of my truck, so if I hit a slick spot I slid just a little bit,” Elder said.

Plow trucks tried to clear the roads, but some were just too bad. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shut down parts of Highway 12 Saturday because of visibility.

Overwash Sunday morning created even more concerns. The winds that whipped the snow also drove high waves and stronger high tides.

“It’s rough of here, that’s for sure,” said Mike Potteiger, a driver. “That’s why we are going to be headed back.”

As he headed back, the sun started to come up.

Channel 9 also spoke with Daniel Saunders, the general manager of Noosa Grille. He feared he may have to close down for a couple of days during an already slow season at the beach.

“Over the course of a month, we could lose 15% of our revenue,” Saunders said.

They had to close early Saturday, but were back open Sunday.

Emergency officials say they aren’t equipped for a snow storm like many larger communities. They’re still urging people to stay home and tourists to postpone their visit until the roads are clear.

