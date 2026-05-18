Over 1M passengers expected at CLT as Memorial Day kicks off Summer travel

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects more than a million passengers over a week to travel through its facilities as Summer travel begins.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to kick off the travel frenzy, with more than a million passing through CLT between May 20 and 26. Peak travel days are anticipated to be May 21, May 22, and May 25.

More than 5,000 flights are scheduled to depart from CLT during the week.

While the projected passenger numbers are 8% lower than the 2025 holiday period, the airport continues to experience strong and consistent local demand, officials said.

Of the departing passengers, approximately 202,000, or 38%, are expected to begin their trips in Charlotte, consistent with numbers from 2025.

Airport officials encouraged travelers to plan ahead and arrive early for their flights due to anticipated heavier crowds during peak periods. Charlotte Douglas International Airport recommends arriving at the terminal at least 2 hours before domestic departures and 3 hours before international flights.

Jeff Perry, chief operating officer at CLT, says the airport has worked hard to prepare for the influx of travelers.

“Summer is traditionally our busiest time of the year, and our team is ready to welcome passengers through Charlotte,” Perry said. “Customers should anticipate heavier crowds during peak periods and plan ahead by arriving at the terminal at least 2 hours before domestic departures and 3 hours before international flights.”

The airport advises travelers to reserve parking in advance by using parkCLT.com or the CLT Airport app. Officials said drivers should consider alternate routes to the airport and plan to arrive at their parking space at least 30 minutes before their intended terminal arrival time.

©2026 Cox Media Group