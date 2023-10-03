Over 2,000 gallons of wastewater overflow into creek in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — More than 2,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed into a creek in south Charlotte on Monday, according to Charlotte Water.

The incident occurred on Arrowpoint Boulevard near West Arrowood Road.

Officials said an estimated 2,400 gallons of untreated wastewater reached Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

The overflow was due to a large tree falling and damaging a pipe.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson for Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

How You Can Help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Kitchen sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids (no fats, oils, or grease).

Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

Suspect A Sewage Spill? Call 311 or 704-336-7600. We respond 24 hours-a-day.

