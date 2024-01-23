Over 40 kids have died from the flu this season, CDC says

This year’s flu season is shaping up to be a tough one for young kids.

According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 40 kids have died from the flu this season.

Pharmacist Dave Korany said his pharmacy has received nine to ten phone calls a day related to flu symptoms.

He said eight of those calls will likely turn into prescriptions for children.

“We have seen a lot of cases of flu and upper respiratory infections, especially with the kids,” Korany explained.

The latest report from the CDC said the United States is on track for a flu season as severe as last year.

>> Korany offers tips for what symptoms parents should look out for, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: ‘Dramatic increase’ in flu deaths reported in Catawba County, health officials say

