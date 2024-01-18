‘Dramatic increase’ in flu deaths reported in Catawba County, health officials say 

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Catawba County are reporting a dramatic increase in flu deaths this season, particularly this past week.

Catawba County Public Health officials said they have received reports of 16 flu-related deaths so far this year, when they typically see fewer than a handful.

“Any death from the flu is heartbreaking, but the numbers we are seeing so far this flu season are alarming,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “These 16 deaths represent more than triple our normal number. We have not seen this many seasonal flu fatalities in well over a decade, and each one weighs heavily on our minds.”

Health officials said flu deaths typically occur in the older adult population, and this year is no different. Nearly all of the county’s deaths have been among adults over the age of 65.

Other groups that are at risk include people who have underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or lung disease; people who have weakened immune systems; very young children; and women who are pregnant.

Health officials said flu activity in North Carolina has been high since early December, and, as of last week, the state was still experiencing that high activity.

“We don’t know yet if flu season has peaked, and we anticipate there being more deaths over the coming weeks based on previous weeks’ flu activity,” McCracken explained. “That is why we should all do everything we can to prevent more spread.”

While the flu is usually mild, it can lead to hospitalization or, sometimes, death. Vaccines are considered one of the most important ways for people to protect themselves, according to health officials.

“Although vaccines are the best tool we have in our respiratory virus protection tool belt, there are some other things people can do, like staying home and testing when we feel sick, handwashing, and covering coughs and sneezes. These are all ways we can prevent disease while protecting ourselves, our families, and our community,” said McCracken.

Residents who wish to receive a flu shot through Catawba County Public Health can make an appointment by calling 828-695-5881.

People experiencing mild symptoms should seek testing through their primary care physician, an urgent care clinic, or a pharmacy clinic, if possible, reserving trips to the emergency department for more severe symptoms.

Free flu and COVID-19 tests are now available through a federal program that sends tests to the homes of eligible individuals. People with positive test results can be evaluated for free treatment that can be sent to a local pharmacy or your home. For more information, visit www.test2treat.org.

