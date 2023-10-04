Over 50 new food options available at 2023 North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH — Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or something savory while walking around the North Carolina State Fair, you’ll have plenty of options to eat.

The North Carolina State Fair starts Thursday, October 12, and runs until the following Sunday at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh. There are hundreds of activities, events, and exhibits on the calendar.

There are also dozens of cooks and food trucks that are ramping up their creativity with unique dishes.

Take a look at the new food additions for this year’s state fair:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 67 The Morning-After Stuffed Leg Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ The Morning-After Stuffed Leg Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

In total, there are 56 new state fair foods this year.

You can download a map of all of the food stops inside the fairgrounds by clicking this link.

Get information on tickets to the state fair at this link. You can also get in the state fair for free on Thursday, Oct. 19, by bringing six cans of food for Hunger Relief Day.

The fair is located at 4285 Trinity Road in Raleigh.

(WATCH: New state law strips NCHSAA of power)

New state law strips NCHSAA of power

©2023 Cox Media Group