Overcoming the odds: Forward Riley Parker’s journey to Carolina Ascent

CHARLOTTE — Riley Parker’s journey to play for Charlotte’s first professional women’s soccer team, the Carolina Ascent, wasn’t easy.

The forward’s collegiate career at the University of Alabama got off to a rocky start with the Covid-19 pandemic shutting down athletics followed by a devastating knee injury.

“It felt like somebody took it and shot my kneecap off,” Parker said about her injury.

An MRI would confirm her worst fear, a torn ACL. The grueling rehab proved to be more challenging mentally than she was prepared for.

“I was still out, right after surgery, and I would drive up after practice and I couldn’t even get myself out of the car just because I was so sad that I missed playing so much,” she said. “I just thought I couldn’t even go and be around it.”

Parker was finally cleared to return with one game left in the 2022 spring season at Alabama. Despite spending her whole life pushing herself to be better than everyone else on the field, she hesitated when she had the chance to return to the game she loved with her team trailing 1-0.

“I wanted so badly to say put me in. That part of me that’s like, I can put the team on my back and I can win this game for us, and I just couldn’t respond,” she said. “I can’t bring myself to say that I’m ready to be back.”

But her patience would be rewarded. Parker returned for her final season in the fall when she was fully healthy and confident.

“I took a video and I was like look, it’s July 5, 2022, and I think we’re going to win it. I think we’re going to do something special this season,” she said.

What followed was something out of a movie. The team made a historic run with 19 straight games without a loss and their first Final Four appearance in school history.

“To finally make good on my promise … it was crazy,” she said. “It was so awesome … whenever I see those pictures and videos, it just brings back such good memories.

Parker and the Carolina Ascent will be on the road for the next few weeks, but fans can watch matches on TV64. On Saturday, the Ascent will face Spokane Zephyr FC at 9 p.m.

The next home match will be on Saturday, March 29 at Memorial Stadium.

