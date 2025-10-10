Overcrowding and delays plague Cleveland County jail

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — More than two dozen inmates at the Cleveland County Detention Center have been waiting over 500 days for a trial, highlighting significant delays in the local justice system.

The district attorney told The Shelby Star that the delays are due to court backlogs and a lack of defense attorneys.

Additionally, the jail is facing overcrowding issues. The sheriff’s office says the facility has a capacity of 324 inmates, with 310 currently housed in the county and an additional 22 inmates being held in other facilities.

The sheriff says overcrowding is a common issue across North Carolina’s detention centers. The Cleveland County Detention Center has faced challenges with inmates sleeping on the floor due to lack of space.

