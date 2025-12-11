Overnight construction on Highway 74 to impact Monroe traffic flow

MONROE, N.C. — Drivers in Monroe, North Carolina, should prepare for a temporary traffic pattern change at Highway 74 and North Rocky River Road on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

During this time, one lane of traffic will be shut down as crews work overnight to activate a new steel gas line. This is part of the ongoing NCDOT improvement project at the intersection of North Rocky River Road, Myers Road, and James Hamilton Road.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect potential delays due to the lane closure. The work is scheduled to occur overnight to minimize disruption to daytime traffic.

Further updates will be provided if there are changes to the timeline.

VIDEO: Serious crash shuts down portion of Highway 74 in Monroe

Serious crash shuts down portion of Highway 74 in Monroe

©2025 Cox Media Group