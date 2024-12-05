Overnight wind causes power outages in mountains

BOONE, N.C. — Hundreds of people in Watauga County woke up Thursday morning in the dark.

Most got power back, but the sound of the roaring wind overnight couldn’t be ignored.

“It was terrifying,” said resident Abby Mcdodonough.

“It was really loud. We were sleeping last night and we could hear the wind and everything moving,” said visitor Peyton Bandiford.

The wind in Boone reached up to 72 mph, just shy of hurricane strength.

“Our trash can blew 300 feet across the street,” said resident Russell Johnson.

Trees toppled onto roads and clipped powerlines.

Crews fanned out across the mountains and restored most of the power by late Thursday afternoon.

