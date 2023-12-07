Overturned concrete truck closes lanes on Brookshire Freeway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An overturned concrete truck closed lanes on Brookshire Freeway in northwest Charlotte Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Brookshire Freeway, just north of Mount Holly Huntersville Road.

MEDIC said the driver had been freed from the concrete truck and transported to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

Fire officials said the road is shut down and drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

Drivers are also asked to yield to emergency vehicles.

VIDEO: I-85 reopened following crash involving overturned tanker

I-85 reopened following crash involving overturned tanker

©2023 Cox Media Group