Owner frustrated after car slams into Charlotte business for 3rd time

CHARLOTTE — A small business in east Charlotte has been damaged again after a vehicle ran into it Wednesday morning.

Windows were shattered, insulation was scattered across the ground, and audio equipment was destroyed.

The business owner told Channel 9 that wasn’t the first time this happened, and he believes the issue stems from a nearby intersection.

Donald Espinoza said this is actually the third time a car has slammed into his audio shop on Milton Road since he opened a few years ago.

He believes this time, however, may be the worst.

First responders said the vehicle flew right through the intersection, into one wall, and out the other of a Discount Car Audio.

While no injuries were reported, Espinoza said he doesn’t know when he will be able to pick up the pieces.

“How are you going to feel good when there is no work for you to do today?” Espinoza explained.

Channel 9 captured the last time a vehicle slammed into Espinoza’s business, but that damage wasn’t nearly as bad.

Espinoza believes a barrier could help confused drivers who are coming through the intersection.

The Charlotte Fire Department eventually deemed the building unsafe, meaning that Espinoza does not know when he will be able to get back to work.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to see if any arrests have been made in this case. We are waiting to hear back.

