1 hospitalized after car slams into east Charlotte business, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into an east Charlotte car audio store Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. at Discount Car Audio on Milton Road at The Plaza.

Paramedics said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 could see a black SUV with glass on its hood at the scene. The front window of the business was shattered and glass was on the sidewalk.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash or if anyone will be charged.

