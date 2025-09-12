Pageland community mourns loss of elementary school teacher

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Pageland community will honor the elementary school teacher who died unexpectedly on Friday.

A visitation for the Pageland Elementary teacher Madisson Finley will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Burgess Funeral Home with the funeral following in the chapel.

The 33-year-old fourth-grade teacher died unexpectedly on Saturday.

Brandan Craig with the Lancaster County School District said Finley was a beloved educator “who brightened every room and made a profound impact on her students and colleagues.”

