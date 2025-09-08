Pageland teacher dies unexpectedly, students, teachers remember her

PAGELAND, S.C. — Fourth-graders at Pageland Elementary School were with their teacher Madisson Finley for about a month. This weekend, she died unexpectedly.

Ms. Finley left a big impression on every child.

The school’s principal, Thomas Brewer, read letters from Ms. Finley’s students. One said that she was an amazing teacher.

“She treated us like her own children. She was a nice person. When I heard the news, it hurt my heart,” one letter read.

“I received a call early Saturday from a former teacher who let me know Ms. Finley had passed the night before,” Brewer said.

It’s unclear how Ms. Finley died, but Brewer said her death was sudden and the news was shocking, since Ms. Finley was just in class Friday.

“They understand death, they were upset,” said Brewer. “They knew they wouldn’t see their teacher again.”

Counselors were on hand today to talk to students, and students were also given a chance to express their feelings through words and art work.

“First part of the morning, they drew pictures and wrote sympathy cards, letters to the teacher. Then we had counselors come in, spoke to them, shared stories, cried, and shared some laughs,” Brewer said.

Local parents, just hearing the news, were grateful that such effort went into consoling the children.

“It’s hard for the kids,” said Paula Gutierrez, a parent. “They need help.”

“It’s rough,” said Brewer. “It’s been a rough day for all of us, but we’ll pull through this.”

Brewer said Ms. Finley was a leader at the school. She mentored a lot of younger teachers.

Many people will miss her presence at Pageland Elementary.

