Pagelend police search for suspect after 7-year-old was shot

PAGELAND, S.C. — Pageland police officers are still searching for the person who shot a seven-year-old girl in a drive-by after 1 a.m. Sunday on Brewer Circle.

Pageland police called it a “careless act of violence.”

Authorities are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras for possible evidence.

Police said Sunday the girl was in critical condition.

No additional details have been made available.

