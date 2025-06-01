7-year-old shot in drive-by shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — Police say that a child is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night Chesterfield County.

Officials say that they were called to Brewer Circle in the town limits of Pageland Saturday night around 1:17 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Pageland police say that a child, 7, was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officials say that the child is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police in Pageland are asking anyone who has a camera and lives on N Elm Street, Joseph Street, or Brewer Circle to reach out to police.

Police say that this was a drive-by shooting and that currently no one is in custody,

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

