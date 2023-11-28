Palestine supporters call for city resolution; Council takes no action

CHARLOTTE — Hours after a truce between Israel and Hamas was extended, supporters of Palestine packed the Government Center Monday night calling on Charlotte City Council to pass a resolution in support of a permanent ceasefire.

“We expect and demand our elected officials to hear us and see us,” resident Izzat Saymeh said. “We expect you to lead.”

The text of the proposed resolution was not shared, but it comes two weeks after leaders in Carrboro voted 4-3 in support of a similar measure. Last month, Mecklenburg County commissioners passed a resolution in support of Israel.

Charlotte City Council did not take any action Monday night. However, Mayor Vi Lyles only thanked people for attending.

“We understand that this is an effort we are paying attention to and so appreciate what you have done and have said,” Lyles said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte praised the city for its lack of action.

“While we recognize and respect free speech, we cannot allow misinformation to be presented that only serves to isolate the Charlotte Jewish community and cause further division,” a statement from the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte read, in part.

Supporters of Palestine made it clear they will be back.

“You serve at our pleasure. You do not dictate our opinion,” resident Laith Shehadeh said. “Do your jobs or we will soon sit in your seats.”

This topic was not on Charlotte City Council’s agenda. It was brought up during public forum and leaders typically do not respond to comments made in this manner.

A spokesperson for the city says the mayor has not issued any resolutions or proclamations about the Israel-Hamas war.

Statement from Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte:

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte commends the Charlotte City Council for not allowing the consideration of a resolution that incorrectly paints Israel as an aggressor responsible for the October 7th terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas. While we recognize and respect free speech, we cannot allow misinformation to be presented that only serves to isolate the Charlotte Jewish community and cause further division. We continue to mourn the loss of both innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives, and we will work to ensure that we address and combat hate of any form in Charlotte.”

